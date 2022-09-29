Moscow [Russia], September 29 (ANI): Russia has requested the United Nations Security Council to hold an emergency meeting over the acts of sabotage on Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said, "#Zakharova: Russia has requested that the UN Security Council hold an emergency meeting on the provocations against #NordStream1 and #NordStream2 pipelines, to be held tomorrow, on Friday. We will push for an honest investigation."

Earlier, European Union Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell Wednesday expressed deep concern about damage to the Nord Stream pipelines, the strategic infrastructure that links Russia to Europe.

Borrell warned that any deliberate disruption of European energy infrastructure is "utterly unacceptable and will be met with a robust and united response."

"The European Union is deeply concerned about damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that have resulted in leaks in the international waters of the Baltic Sea. Safety and environmental concerns are of utmost priority. These incidents are not a coincidence and affect us all," the top EU official said in a statement.

"All available information indicates those leaks are the result of a deliberate act. We will support any investigation aimed at getting full clarity on what happened and why, and will take further steps to increase our resilience in energy security," he added.

On Monday, Danish and Swedish officials said that leaks had been identified in Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 under the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark's Bornholm island.

