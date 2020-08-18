Moscow, Aug 19 (AP) A Russian general was killed and two other servicemen were wounded by a land mine explosion in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a “humanitarian” mission.

Also Read | Communist Party of China Expels President Xi Jinping's Critic Who Accused Him of Provoking Conflict With India to Divert Attention From Economic and Social Tensions.

It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn't identify him.

Russia has deployed its troops in Syria since 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad's government. (AP)

Also Read | Donald Trump Hits Back at Michelle Obama, Terms Her Speech at DNC 'Extremely Divisive'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)