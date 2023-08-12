Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Moscow, Aug 12 (AP) A Russian warplane crashed in Russia's Kaliningrad region on Saturday during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board.

“The Su-30 aircraft crashed in a deserted area. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The crew died,” local military authorities said.

Also Read | China Condemns Taiwan Vice-President William Lai’s Transit Stop in US, Threatens to Launch Military Exercises.

According to officials, a technical malfunction was the likely cause.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, positioned between NATO member states Poland and Lithuania.

Also Read | Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar Named Pakistan’s Caretaker PM: Who Is the 8th Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan? Here’s All You Need to Know About the Balochistan Lawmaker.

The Su-30 fighter jet has been used extensively during Russia's action in Ukraine.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine. Last month, two Russian fighter jets crashed while on training missions — one into the Pacific and one into the Sea of Azov. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)