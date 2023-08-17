Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Pakistan's veteran diplomat Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Thursday assumed responsibilities as the country's new Foreign Secretary.

Qazi replaced Asad Majeed Khan who retired from government service upon attaining superannuation.

"Ambassador Syrus Qazi has assumed responsibilities as the 32nd foreign secretary of Pakistan," Foreign Office (FO) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

It added that Qazi "brings with him extensive experience in bilateral & multilateral diplomacy with postings in India, US & UN Geneva."

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website, the 59-year-old joined the foreign service in 1990 and holds an MBBS degree.

He worked as Pakistan's "third secretary/second secretary" in Geneva from September 1995 to December 1999, as the first secretary in New Delhi from February 2005 to July 2006 and as the first secretary/counsellor/minister for Pakistan in Washington from August 2006 to June 2013.

He also served as the ambassador to Hungary from 2015 to 2017 and to Turkiye as well from 2017 to 2022.

