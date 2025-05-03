Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): Saudi Arabia is taking part in the 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), from April 26 to May 5 under the theme: 'Knowledge Illuminates Our Community'.

The Kingdom's participation underscores its commitment to strengthening its cultural and intellectual presence on both regional and global stages. The Saudi pavilion offers visitors and exhibitors a window into the nation's dynamic transformation in literature, publishing, and translation.

Presenting a modern approach to book production, the pavilion features contributions from major cultural and educational institutions, including the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Education, King Fahd National Library, King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, King Saud University, Umm Al-Qura University, King Faisal University, and the King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex.

A diverse range of activities is scheduled within the pavilion, such as workshops, panel discussions, book signings, and a wide selection of publications spanning history, literature, science, and Islamic studies.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Bassam Al-Bassam, General Manager of Publishing at the Saudi Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, emphasised that this year's participation reflects the deep cultural ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

He highlighted the Kingdom's focus on supporting the publishing industry, fostering literary dialogue, and promoting the role of translation in broadening cultural exchange and enabling joint international distribution.

"We were keen to participate this year with a strong institutional identity by collaborating with key government entities involved in the book industry," Al-Bassam said. "We've developed a diverse cultural programme that reflects the Kingdom's heritage and civilisation. The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is a distinguished platform that blends tradition with openness, aligning perfectly with our vision to amplify Saudi presence on the global cultural stage."

Saudi Arabia's participation in the Fair reflects the Kingdom's rapidly evolving cultural landscape, showcasing significant progress in literature, publishing, and translation. It also reinforces the Kingdom's position as a leading cultural destination, contributing to global cultural dialogue and the exchange of knowledge. (ANI/WAM)

