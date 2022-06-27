Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], June 27 (ANI): Recognising the strong demands for Yoga in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia has announced to establish specialist academies and training institutes across all cities to give a modern twist to the ancient art of Yoga combined with science and sport.

As part of the 8th International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21, the Saudi Yoga Committee, in cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Sport, launched its own page on the 'Nafes' platform to encourage investment in yoga by opening halls, academies and institutes to train instructors, and to speed up the issuing of licenses for studios and centres, Arab News reported.

Also Read | Mexico: 6 Police Officers Killed, 4 Injured in Shootout With Armed Individuals.

The President of the Saudi Yoga Committee, Nouf Al-Marwaai said, "Due to the strong demand for yoga in the Kingdom, the committee aims to increase the number of yoga centres and studios in all cities so that it is easier to access and practice yoga."

She said that these services and centres are concentrated in main cities. But the demands for them have increased in the southern regions in Asir and Abha, in the north in Tabuk and Hail, and in the west in Makkah and Madinah, Yanbu and Rabigh. The smaller cities such as Al-Aflaj and on those the outskirts of the Riyadh region are also demanding the same, Arab News reported.

Also Read | China To Relocate Over 17,000 Tibetan People From Nagqu City Claiming To Improve Living Conditions and Protect Environment.

Marwaai said that the committee has launched other initiatives to promote yoga sports in Saudi Arabia and explained the yogasana competition being held in the Kingdom.

"In addition to registering yoga asana players in the Saudi Yoga Committee, and issuing licenses to yoga trainers and teachers in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport on the Nafes platform, we are also inviting all yoga practitioners to participate in the first professional yogasana competition in the Kingdom," she added.

According to Arab News, Marwaai told that the aim of the competition is to create a platform for yoga professionals in the Kingdom, and expand the concept of yoga tournaments and competitions, adding, "Saudi Yoga Committee cooperates with International bodies such as the Asian Yogasana Sports Federation and the World Yogasana Sports Federation to form local, regional and international championships."

She said that the competition that began on June 21 will encourage the practice of different types of yoga. She added that the results for the same will be announced on July 3.

"The Saudi Yoga Committee expects a great response to these initiatives due to a large number of yoga lovers, practitioners and trainers in the Kingdom," Marwaai concluded.

Notably, the Saudi Arabian Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, who is also the president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, on June 21 launched the "Nafes" platform to license sports clubs, academies, and private gyms for the first time in the Kingdom.

The platform, which is in line with the "Quality of Life program," aims to enable the private sector to invest in the sports sector in the Kingdom, and provide opportunities for local and foreign investors to establish and expand clubs, academies and private gyms, a report from Saudi Gazette said.

The platform allows investors to issue licenses to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 and diversify economic resources toward building a healthy society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)