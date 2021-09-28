Beijing [China], September 28 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and seven others remained missing after a rain-triggered mudslide occurred in Tianquan County in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua reported citing local authorities on Monday.

The mudslide, which took place in the early hours of Sunday (local time) at Labahe Township, led to 17 people missing at a local construction site.

As of 7 pm Monday (local time), ten people were found, with one unscathed, two suffering light injuries, and seven deaths, Xinhua reported citing the rescue headquarters as saying.

On Monday, over 140 professional staff were sent to clear the debris caused by the mudslide and detect signs of life among it. Another 400 people went in search of the missing along a nearby river.

The rescue efforts are still underway. (ANI)

