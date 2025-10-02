Jakarta, October 2: At least 91 people remain trapped under the rubble following the collapse of a school in Indonesia, Al Jazeera reported, citing an authority's statement. Earlier, the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) had estimated that 38 people were trapped, but the figure has since been revised.

According to BNPB, at least six people are still alive under the rubble, where they have been trapped for nearly two days. "Rescue efforts are currently being carried out manually by digging holes and openings to evacuate survivors," the agency said in a Facebook statement. Officials explained that using heavy equipment could risk further collapse. "The joint search and rescue team has detected signs of six people still alive in one section of the collapse. Through existing gaps, rescuers have managed to deliver food and water to sustain the victims," the statement added. Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.7 Strikes Sulawesi Region, No Casualties Reported.

So far, the official death toll from the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School collapse stands at three, with nearly 100 people injured. Of those injured, 70 have been discharged, while 26 remain hospitalised. The current casualty figures do not include those still trapped under the debris, as per Al Jazeera. Volcano Erupts in Indonesia Video: Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Spews Ash 11 Kilometres High Into Sky After Eruption.

91 People Remain Trapped Under the Rubble 2 Days After Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Collapse

🇮🇩 The Al-Khozini Islamic boarding school building collapsed in Indonesia. At least 1 student died, 99 were injured, and about 65 children are missing. The collapse occurred during prayers due to the illegal construction of additional floors. pic.twitter.com/BpzWs97nTX — Pisklauren (@pisklauren) September 30, 2025

The collapse occurred on Monday afternoon in Sidoarjo, East Java, while students, mostly teenage boys and staff, were attending prayers. More than 300 rescue workers, including personnel from BNPB, the military, and national police, have been dispatched to the site to carry out painstaking search and rescue operations. "If the assessment concludes there are no more survivors, the next phase will involve the use of heavy equipment to recover deceased victims still trapped," the agency said. Authorities say the school's foundational pillars gave way while unauthorised construction work was underway on a higher floor.

