Sharjah [UAE], November 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued on Thursday an Emiri Decree on the formation of Al Bustan Suburb Council in the city of Dhaid.

According to the Decree, Al Bustan Suburb Council, in the city of Dhaid will be formed under the chairmanship of Dr. Ali Salem Saif Issa Al Tunaiji, and the membership of each of Dr. Salem Musabah Obaid Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Ahmed Salem Ahmed Al Tunaiji, Salem Masoud Mohammed bin Yousef Al Tunaiji, Saif Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Musabah Mohammed Obaid bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji, Dr. Noura Mohammed Obaid bin Khalif Al Tunaiji, and Adija Obaid Khalfan Abdullah Al Tunaiji.

Also Read | Maryland Shocker: Female Teacher Has Sex With Minor Student in Car, School and Other Places; Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison.

According to the Emiri Decree, the Council shall elect a Vice President at its first meeting from the members by agreement or direct secret ballot and by a majority of those present.

The Vice President shall replace the Chairman of the Council in all his powers in the event of his absence or vacancy of his position.

Also Read | GM Layoffs: General Motors Lays Off Hundreds of Workers Globally, Employee of 38 Years Gets Termination Email at 5 AM.

The Decree stipulates that the term of membership in the Suburb Council shall be four years starting from the date of its formation and shall continue to carry out its duties upon the expiry of its term until a new Council is appointed.

Those whose term of membership has expired may be reappointed for one term. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)