Sharjah [UAE], March 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received well-wishers on Sunday morning at Al Badi' Palace on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

He was joined by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan accepted Eid greetings from sheikhs, senior officials, and dignitaries, including Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, as well as senior officers from the Sharjah Police General Command, the Amiri Guard, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Sharjah. Citizens, tribal leaders, and community figures also gathered to extend their heartfelt congratulations.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations on this blessed occasion, praying for Sheikh Sultan's continued good health and well-being, and for the UAE to achieve greater progress and prosperity. They also wished peace, blessings, and unity for the Arab and Islamic nations.

Among those present were Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Advisor at the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Issam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations, and Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International. (ANI/WAM)

