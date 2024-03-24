New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): As Indians across the world geared up to ring in the festival of colours, the Singaporean embassy in the national capital extended its greetings for Holi, wishing that the festival would bring peace and joy to all.

It also shared mesmerising pictures of Holi celebrations in one of India's oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites, Barsana, in Uttar Pradesh.

A post on the official X handle of the Singaporean embassy in India posted, "Happy Holi Everyone! May this #FestivalOfColors bring peace & joy to all! - HC Wong :Braj Ki #Holi Celebrations 2024, Barsana Uttar Pradesh, by First Sec Sean Lim."

The greetings for Holi come at a time when External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Singapore, the Philippines and Malaysia.

The EAM, who touched down in Singapore on Saturday, will conclude his three-nation visit on March 27.

The visit will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with the three countries, and would provide an opportunity for engagement on regional issues of mutual concern, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in an official release earlier.

On Friday, heralding the onset of Holi festivities, a captivating Indian classical Odissi dance and Nepali folk dance event was organised in Nepal's Pokhara.

The cultural extravaganza showcased the vibrant spirit of the festival and celebrated the rich cultural heritage of India and Nepal.

The chief minister of Gandaki, Surendra Raj Pandey, graced the cultural event as the chief guest. Dignitaries from the Gandaki Provincial Government and Kaski Local Government also attended the event.

At the event, Pandey noted that Nepal and India share many cultural similarities and the event helped showcase the diversity of the two countries.

Avinash Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, highlighted the age-old cultural links between India and Nepal while welcoming the announcement of Pokhara as the tourism capital of Nepal.

The event saw Odissi dance performances featuring Sritakamala, Sakhi He, Dasavatara, and Vasant Bahar: Colour of Spring, showcasing the intricate movements and expressions of the Indian classical dance form, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated in an official release.

A festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, Holi will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called Holika Dahan, signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

Amidst the revelry, traditional sweets are shared, fostering a sense of amity and togetherness among the people, with revellers exuding the spirit of joy and love. (ANI)

