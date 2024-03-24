In celebration of Holi 2024, the High Commission of Singapore in India has shared photographs of the vibrant ‘Braj Ki Holi’ festivities in Barsana. The High Commission extended its warm greetings on the occasion, further strengthening the cultural ties between the two nations. The vibrant pictures were clicked by First Secretary Sean Lim. The shared images offer a glimpse into the colourful and spirited celebrations that are characteristic of Holi in Barsana, a tradition that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Holi Celebrations in India: From Hola Mohalla to Shigmo, Here's How Holi, the Festival of Colours, Is Celebrated in the Different Parts of India.

Holi 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)