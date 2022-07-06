Ljubljana [Slovenia], July 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Slovenia jumped to 1,815 on Monday from 283 on Sunday and was 47 per cent higher than a week ago when there were 1,234 new cases, the National Institute of Public Health (NIJZ) said on Tuesday.

The 14-day case notification rate per 100,000 population now stands at 526, up from 361 a week ago.

"The number of registered infections is lower than the real number of infections," the institute warned as not all infected persons take an official test.

Slovenia, which has been badly hurt by COVID-19, cancelled all coronavirus restrictions at the end of May after the number of new daily cases had been gradually falling from an all-time high of 24,258 reached on Feb. 1.

The government of Prime Minister Robert Golob, which took over in June following the April general election, has said that it plans no further general lockdowns that would have a negative impact on the public and the economy. (ANI/Xinhua)

