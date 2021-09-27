Seoul [South Korea], September 27 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 2,383 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 303,553.

The daily caseload was down from 2,770 in the prior day amid fewer tests over the weekend, but it hovered above 1,000 for 83 straight days since July 7. The daily average tally for the past week was 2,288.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 773 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 755 and 145.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 683, or 29.0 per cent of the total local transmission.

Twenty-seven cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 14,366.

Six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,456. The total fatality rate stood at 0.81 per cent.

A total of 992 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 269,132. The total recovery rate was 88.66 per cent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 38,091,953 people, or 74.2 per cent of the total population.

The number of fully vaccinated people was 23,237,917, or 45.3 per cent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

