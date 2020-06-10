World News | Special Flight Carrying 183 Indians Departs from Kuala Lumpur

World. (File Image)

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 9 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission with 183 stranded Indians departed from Kuala Lumpur for New Delhi.

"Homebound. Vande Bharat Mission flight @airindiain IX 1181 takes off for Delhi from Kuala Lumpur with 183 passengers. ETA 2350 hours (IST)," Indian embassy in Malaysia said in a tweet.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Reports 49 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1537: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 9, 2020.

India has so far brought back nearly 70,000 people under Vande Bharat Mission launched to evacuate Indians from abroad, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

The phased evacuation is being carried out under the second phase of the mission which started on May 16.

Also Read | Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in IPL: Here's What We Know About the Latest Controversy in Cricket.

The third phase of the exercise will begin from June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)