Colombo, Apr 5 (PTI) Sri Lanka on Saturday conferred its highest civilian award, the Mithra Vibhushana, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his role in strengthening the ties between the two countries.

The award was bestowed on Modi by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at a ceremony held at the presidential secretariat.

"It is a matter of great pride for me to be awarded the 'Sri Lanka Mitra Vibhushana' by President Dissanayake. This award does not only honour me, but also honours 140 crore Indians," Modi said.

"It is a tribute to the historic ties and deep friendship between the people of India and Sri Lanka," he said.

The award was instituted in February 2008 by then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa and its previous recipients include former Maldivian president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the award is a recognition of the role of the prime minister in strengthening and transforming the India-Sri Lanka partnership, especially the unprecedented assistance that New Delhi rendered to Colombo during the economic crisis a few years ago.

The recipient of the honour is awarded a citation and a silver medal to be worn around the neck, studded and adorned with nine types of Sri Lankan gems and the symbols of a lotus, globe, sun, moon and sheaves of rice.

The Dharma Chakra on the medal reflects the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations.

The Pun Kalasa or ceremonial pot adorned with sheaves of rice symbolises prosperity and renewal, according to an official.

The Navarathna or nine precious gems are depicted within a globe encircled by lotus petals.

Modi landed in Colombo last evening after concluding his trip to Bangkok where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).

