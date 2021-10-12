Mexico City, Oct 12 (AP) Suspected drug cartel gunmen opened fire on a car in northern Mexico on Monday, killing a 3-year-old boy and wounding the child's parents, authorities said.

The father, who was driving in the city of Ciudad Obregon when the attack happened, managed to get the car to a hospital, where the toddler was pronounced dead, prosecutors in the border state of Sonora said. The gunmen escaped.

Also Read | Tropical Storm Pamela To Strengthen Into Major Hurricane Before Hitting Shore Near Mazatlan Port in Mexico.

“It hurts us as a society when drug cartels take the lives of children,” the state prosecutors' office said in a statement.

Sonora has been wracked by gang violence, including the killings of Indigenous people.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Economics 2021: David Card, Joshua D Angrist and Guido W Imbens Win Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences for Societal Research.

In recent weeks, DNA tests on skeletal remains found near an apparent drug cartel encampment confirmed that five of the remains belonged to some of seven missing men from Mexico's most persecuted Indigenous group, the Yaquis. The Yaqui men were abducted in mid-July near Ciudad Obregon.

The state prosecutor's office has suggested that the murder of Yaqui leader Tomás Rojo Valencia in May was also the work of drug cartels or allied local gangs. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)