Mexico City, Jul 6 (AP) A small plane suspected of carrying drugs landed on a highway Sunday in the southern Mexico state of Quintana Roo and burned.

Video posted by the top state police official showed smoke billowing from the jet as it sat on a rural two-lane highway.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: India Overtakes Russia as Third Worst Affected Country by Coronavirus, Positive Cases Inch Closer to 7 Lakh-Mark.

Public Safety Secretary Alberto Capella said the plane “could be related to illegal activities.” It was unclear whether the plane made an emergency landing and burst into flames, or whether traffickers set if afire.

The website Aviation Safety Network identified the plane as a decades-old BAe-125 15-seat passenger jet. (AP)

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Air India to Operate 36 Flights Between India and USA from July 11 to July 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)