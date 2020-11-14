Geneva [Switzerland], November 14 (ANI): Amid rising criticism of China over its human rights abuses in Tibet, the Swiss Foreign Policy Commission has recommended the country's government to submit a detailed report to the Parliament on the implementation of human rights dialogue with Beijing and also on the situation of Tibetans in Switzerland.

This decision was taken on November 9 by the Foreign Policy Commission under the National Council of Switzerland (Upper-House of Swiss Parliament), while deciding on a 2018 petition on the human rights of Tibetans in Switzerland, according to Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Also Read | Diwali 2020: US President-Elect Joe Biden, His Deputy Kamala Harris, Incumbent President Donald Trump Greet People on Deepavali.

On September 10, 2018, the Society for Threatened Peoples along with the Swiss Tibetan Friendship Association (popularly known as GSTF) had submitted a petition signed by over 11,000 Swiss citizens calling for a more active engagement at international level vis-a-vis China on the human rights situation in Tibet and for the protection of the culture and language of Tibetans. They also called to fully guarantee freedom of expression in Switzerland on the situation in Tibet; to make a firm commitment to respect the freedom of movement of Tibetans by recognizing their status as persons in need of protection and by issuing a passport to persons concerned; and adopt concrete measures to protect the Tibetan community from the surveillance which it is subjected to Switzerland and guarantee respect for private life by intervening, if necessary, with the Chinese authorities. The petition was also supported by the Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Lichtenstein, Tibetan Women's Association of Switzerland and the Tibetan Youth Association of Europe.

Nicolas Walder, Member of the National Council as well as the Foreign Policy Commission during the closing note of the Geneva Forum 2020 stated that "we are asking the Swiss government for a report on the result of the so-called constructive dialogue on human rights since several decades. We want to see what did it bring concerning human rights and obviously, the result is quite bad because we all can see that the situation is worsening for the minorities in China including religious minorities."

Also Read | Diwali 2020: US President-Elect Joe Biden Wishes ‘Happy Diwali’ to Millions Celebrating The Festival Across The World.

"This is quite a new development because until now business was the priority when talking with China and everybody is a little worried about speaking on human rights. We are quite pleased that now we can openly discuss the policies towards China," he said

Since its forceful settlement of Tibet, the Chinese Communist Party has relentlessly pushed for the persecution of religion, especially Tibetan Buddhism. By employing its state machinery, it has executed a campaign after campaign to meet its objective, each more brutal and oppressive than the last.

In the recent past, there have been reports of incidents of surveillance and censorship on Tibetans living in Switzerland by the Chinese authorities. This has been the case in New York and Sweden as well. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)