New York, Dec 20 (PTI) Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was laid to rest in San Francisco on Thursday.

Hussain, one of the world's most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

Also Read | What Did Vladimir Putin Say About Porn After Russia Suggested Sex During Work Breaks To Its Citizens?.

Hussain, the son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, revolutionised the instrument, taking it beyond the limits of classical music to other forms, including jazz and Western classical.

The celebrated musician, one of India's most well-known, received four Grammy Awards in his career spanning six decades, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

Also Read | What Is the Debt Ceiling? All About Debt Limit as US Government Shutdown Looms.

Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola, daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi, his brothers Taufiq Qureshi and Fazal Qureshi and his sister Khurshid Aulia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)