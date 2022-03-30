Doha [Qatar], March 30 (ANI): Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Qatar's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Shiekh Muhammad Bin Abdurahmand Al-Thani in Doha and discussed the contract of management of Afghanistan's airports, local media reported.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed the economic and educational sectors, Khaama Press reported.

Afghanistan's five airports including Kabul International Airport are supposed to be handed over to Qatar and Turkey to be administered.

The agreement between the three countries is close to being finalized, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier, on Monday, Muttaqi met Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Mersudi and Deputy Foreign Minister of Qatar Lolwah Al-Khater in Doha and discussed Afghanistan's humanitarian, economic, and educational situation.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Deputy Foreign Minister pledged that Qatar's Charity Foundation will open its office in Kabul in near future. (ANI)

