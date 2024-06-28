McAllen (US), Jun 28 (AP) A Texas jury on Friday found a driver guilty of intoxication manslaughter over the deaths of eight people who were struck by an SUV that plowed into a crowded bus stop outside a migrant shelter on the US-Mexico border.

The verdict was handed down by a Cameron County jury more than a year after authorities say George Alvarez lost control of the vehicle after running a red light. The deadly scene happened in Brownsville, which has long been an epicentre for migration.

Alvarez was found guilty of eight counts of intoxication manslaughter at the end of a weeklong trial, said Edward Sandoval, a Cameron County prosecutor.

The sentencing phase of the trial was scheduled to begin later Friday. He faces up to 160 years in prison.

A shelter operator said victims struck by the vehicle had been waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after spending the night at the overnight shelter.

Authorities said Alvarez tried to flee but was held down by several people at the scene. Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said at the time of the crash that he SUV ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and hit 18 people.

Six people died at the scene and 12 people were critically injured. The victims were all male and several of them were from Venezuela. (AP)

