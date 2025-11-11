Bangkok [Thailand]/Phnom Penh [Cambodia], November 11 (ANI): Thailand's Army has accused Cambodia for laying new landmines in the contested border territory, claiming the mines caused serious injuries to its soldiers as well as breached a peace agreement overseen by US President Donald Trump that was recently signed between the two countries.

Bangkok Post quoted Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree as saying that forensic officials inspected the landmine explosion site in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket, on Monday afternoon and found an explosion pit and three more anti-personnel mines nearby.

Earlier on Monday, four Thai soldiers sustained injuries after stepping on a landmine while patrolling the border, with one soldier losing his foot, the Thai military said.

Following this, the coutnry's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has suspended implementation of the Thai-Cambodian peace agreement and the planned release of 18 captured Cambodian troops.

"The act shows Cambodia's insincerity in reducing conflict and reflects hostility which violates the jointly signed declaration," Maj Gen Winthai was quoted by the Bangkok Post.

Defence Minister Nattapon Narkphanit was quoted as saying in the Thai daily that the landmine was likely freshly laid because the explosion occurred on a path regularly patrolled by Thai soldiers. Thailand has also lodged a protest with the Cambodian government.

In a statement issued late on Monday, Cambodia's defence ministry rejected Thailand's accusation claiming that the landmine which exploded and injured Thai soldiers yesterday was old and laid during Cambodia's civil war as per the Cambodian state media AKP.

The statement reaffirmed that it has "not used or placed any new landmines that threaten the security and safety of civilians."

The ministry restated Cambodia's determination to comply with the commitments agreed upon and stated in the agreement and to adhere to the Geneva Conventions strictly, which ban the use of anti-personnel landmines.

The ministry also expressed concern over Thailand's suspension of all activities with Cambodia, as detailed in the Joint Declaration, which had included commitments to withdraw heavy weapons from the shared frontier and release the Cambodian prisoners of war.

Thailand and Cambodia have long been in dispute over their 817-kilometre border, with recent tensions flaring into a military confrontation on July 24 this year.

During the 47th ASEAN summit held in Kuala Lumpur in October this year the neighbouring countries signed the joint declaration on the 'KL Peace Accord' in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Trump had offered discounted tariff rates in exchange for a ceasefire. (ANI)

