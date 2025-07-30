Colombo, Jul 30 (PTI) The Maldivian government on Wednesday declared allowing free 90 day on arrival visas for Sri Lankan nationals touring the archipelagic nation.

The announcement was made during the last day of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's three day visit to Male, the Maldives' capital.

Sri Lanka has already announced free visas for Maldivians for one year.

The visa facility will take effect from July 29.

“This initiative is offered under the provisions of the bilateral agreement on visa facilitation between Sri Lanka and the Maldives,” Dissanayake's office said here.

This was Dissanayake's first visit to the Maldives after he was elected president last year.

