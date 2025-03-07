Kathmandu, Mar 7 (PTI) A three-year-old daughter of an Indian national died after she fell into a water-filled pit in Southern Nepal on Friday.

Sejal, daughter of Suraj Pal, died after she fell into the pit at a brick factory at Pipara village in Pipara Rural Municipality of Mahottari district, a Nepal Police news bulletin said.

Pal, a permanent resident of Sahajdpur in Uttar Pradesh, is currently working in the brick factory as a labourer, it said.

