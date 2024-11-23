New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday emphasised India's increasing global recognition and respect, and stated that today, everybody sees something of interest for them In New Delhi's endeavours.

In his virtual address at the India Foundation's Ideas Conclave on 'Building Brand Bharat,' Jaishankar recalled his recent attendance at the CARICOM summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guyana this week.

The Foreign Minister lauded India's rise in the areas of infrastructue, economic growth and technology, and also noted the recent Lok Sabha elections as the "largest democratic exercise ever."

Highlighting the appreciation India has received, Jaishankar stated, "Just two days ago, I was with the Prime Minister (PM Modi) at the CARICOM summit and I could see that these feelings are still very much alive in the Caribbean. Everybody today sees something of interest to them In India's endeavours. The tech community notes our India stack and 5G technology. The AI and the semiconductor businesses appreciate our talent and creativity."

The world of marine, shipping and airlines respects our professionalism. Be it blue or white collar, traditional or emerging sectors, or creative or executive, we are viewed increasingly positively. This summer, our nation also witnessed the largest democratic exercise ever. As is to be expected, there were passionate arguments and strong polemics in that process. But at the end of the day, the system delivered fully and flawlessly," he added.

Further Jaishankar stated that the world was clearly seeing new possibilities and competencies in India.

"Indians started acquiring the image of being 'techies'. Various challenges also led to the realization that on crucial issues - be it trade, nuclear or territorial - India would stand its ground," said Jaishankar.

"The last decade has seen a big shift in that regard. Economically, we are now perceived as much easier to do business. The transformation underway in infrastructure is also increasingly appreciated. Whether it is the airports, metros, highways or railways, the achievements of the last decade stand out even by global standards. Perhaps, nothing has been more impactful than our embrace of digital technologies," he added.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1860331607498064244

Jaishankar also took to social media platform X, sharing pictures of the virtual address.

"Pleased to join virtually at the India Foundation's Ideas Conclave on #BuildingBrandBharat," he stated.

"Brand Bharat reflects our civilizational character. It is a statement of authenticity, be it in representation, articulation or beliefs. Brand is equally a message that we are now more ambitious, drawing on our own past, fashioning our own lexicon, advancing our own ideas and engaging the world more on our terms," Jaishankar added.

Recently, Jaishankar accompanied PM Modi during his five-day and three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana. PM Modi's first stop was Nigeria, then Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, and the last was Guyana, which was concluded on Thursday.

The Prime Minister participated in 31 Bilateral Meetings and informal interactions with global leaders during his three-nation foreign visit from November 16 to 21.

He held a bilateral meeting in Nigeria and 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil. Thereafter, during the visit to Guyana, he held 9 bilateral meetings, according to an official statement.

On Thursday night, PM Modi marked the final leg of a significant journey that began in Nigeria, continued in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit, and concluded with a historic State visit to Guyana. The three-nation tour showcased India's growing global engagement, with pivotal discussions in Nigeria, active participation in the G20 Summit in Brazil, and reinforcing ties with the Caribbean during the historic Guyana visit. (ANI)

