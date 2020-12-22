Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the prestigious Legion of Merit, a top US honour, for his leadership in elevating India and US strategic partnership, National Security Advisor Robert C. O' Brien informed.

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu accepted the medal on the behalf of Prime Minister Modi.

"'President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi." tweeted National Security Council (NSC) quoting NSA Robert C. O'Brien.

The Legion of Merit Medal was established by Congress on July 20, 1942.

It is awarded to members of the US military and foreign military members and political figures who have displayed exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. It is one of the highest military medals that can be awarded to foreign officers.

The Legion of Merit Medal is a five-rayed white cross, edged with red, resting on a green wreath with a blue centre containing 13 white stars. (ANI)

