Washington, Sep 4 (AP) President Donald Trump is mocking his Democratic rival for letting his mask hang off his ear when he delivers speeches.

Speaking to rally-goers in Pennsylvania, Trump says of Joe Biden, “Did you ever see a man who likes a mask as much as him?” Says Trump: “He has it hanging down. Because it gives him a feeling of security. If I were a psychiatrist, right, you know I'd say: 'This guy's got some big issues. Hanging down. Hanging down.'”

Trump acknowledges that face coverings are particularly important for the nation heading into the Labour Day holiday weekend, as public experts have called for Americans to be particularly diligent to prevent a repeat of the explosion of new coronavirus cases seen after Memorial Day.

Trump is telling supporters: “Distance on the weekend and all of that stuff. Wear your mask when you're close together in particular and wash your hands, all of those things.” (AP)

