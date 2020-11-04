Washington DC [US], November 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has won the 11 delegates in the state of Indiana in the ongoing US presidential election, according to CNN projection.

This comes after polling stations closed in the first six states in the United States at 7 pm EST. Polls have closed in South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Vermont, and Virginia. Meanwhile, most polling stations in Florida and New Hampshire also closed at the same time.

Trump needs 270 electoral votes to win re-election.

Voters are deciding between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, along with all 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

Some 239 million people are eligible to vote this year. The mail-in ballots could take days to be counted - meaning a winner might not be declared in the hours after polls close on Tuesday. (ANI)

