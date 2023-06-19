Tunis (Tunisia), Jun 19 (AP) A police officer guarding the Brazilian Embassy in Tunisia was fatally stabbed Monday in an unexplained attack, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said. The suspected assailant was arrested.

The suspect was shot in the leg by police during the arrest and was hospitalised, the ministry said in a statement. It said the officer, who was providing security outside the embassy, was stabbed after he asked the suspect why he was there.

The area, in a residential zone of the capital, Tunis, was cordoned off by police.

Ministry spokesperson Faker Bouzghaya said the officer was wounded in the heart and hospitalized in critical condition, and died of his injuries later in the day.

Bouzghaya said the suspect's son told investigators that his father is a 53-year-old teacher who had suffered psychiatric troubles and had not been home for two days.

The spokesperson said the suspect was not known to Tunisian security services and that the attack did not appear to have terrorist motives. Tunisia has experienced some terrorist and other attacks in recent years. (AP)

