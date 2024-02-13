World News | Turkish Police Arrest an Islamic State Suspect Who Worked at a Nuclear Power Plant, Reports Say

Istanbul, Feb 13 (AP) Counterterrorism police in Turkiye have arrested an Islamic State group suspect who was working at a nuclear power plant being built in the country's south, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Russian national had been working at the Akkuyu nuclear facility under false identity papers, the Ihlas News Agency and other media reported.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Wide-Ranging Talks With UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan To Take Forward Bilateral Strategic Partnership (Watch Video).

The USD 20 billion power plant is being built by Russian state-owned energy giant Rosatom in Mersin province on Turkiye's Mediterranean coast. It was inaugurated last April and is expected to start producing electricity next year.

The suspect was brought before a court and jailed pending trial.

Also Read | First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Two alleged IS militants are accused of fatally shooting a man at the Roman Catholic Saint Maria Church in Istanbul last month. Dozens of suspects were detained in relation to the attack, including the two alleged gunmen. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya last week said 147 people suspected of having ties to IS have been arrested across Turkey.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)