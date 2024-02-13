World News | Turkish Police Arrest an Islamic State Suspect Who Worked at a Nuclear Power Plant, Reports Say

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Counterterrorism police in Turkiye have arrested an Islamic State group suspect who was working at a nuclear power plant being built in the country's south, local media reported on Tuesday.

Agency News PTI| Feb 13, 2024 05:50 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Turkish Police Arrest an Islamic State Suspect Who Worked at a Nuclear Power Plant, Reports Say
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Istanbul, Feb 13 (AP) Counterterrorism police in Turkiye have arrested an Islamic State group suspect who was working at a nuclear power plant being built in the country's south, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Russian national had been working at the Akkuyu nuclear facility under false identity papers, the Ihlas News Agency and other media reported.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Wide-Ranging Talks With UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan To Take Forward Bilateral Strategic Partnership (Watch Video).

The USD 20 billion power plant is being built by Russian state-owned energy giant Rosatom in Mersin province on Turkiye's Mediterranean coast. It was inaugurated last April and is expected to start producing electricity next year.

The suspect was brought before a court and jailed pending trial.

Also Read | First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Two alleged IS militants are accused of fatally shooting a man at the Roman Catholic Saint Maria Church in Istanbul last month. Dozens of suspects were detained in relation to the attack, including the two alleged gunmen. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya last week said 147 people suspected of having ties to IS have been arrested across Turkey.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Agency News PTI| Feb 13, 2024 05:50 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Turkish Police Arrest an Islamic State Suspect Who Worked at a Nuclear Power Plant, Reports Say
Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Istanbul, Feb 13 (AP) Counterterrorism police in Turkiye have arrested an Islamic State group suspect who was working at a nuclear power plant being built in the country's south, local media reported on Tuesday.

The Russian national had been working at the Akkuyu nuclear facility under false identity papers, the Ihlas News Agency and other media reported.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Wide-Ranging Talks With UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan To Take Forward Bilateral Strategic Partnership (Watch Video).

The USD 20 billion power plant is being built by Russian state-owned energy giant Rosatom in Mersin province on Turkiye's Mediterranean coast. It was inaugurated last April and is expected to start producing electricity next year.

The suspect was brought before a court and jailed pending trial.

Also Read | First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Two alleged IS militants are accused of fatally shooting a man at the Roman Catholic Saint Maria Church in Istanbul last month. Dozens of suspects were detained in relation to the attack, including the two alleged gunmen. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya last week said 147 people suspected of having ties to IS have been arrested across Turkey.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
50K+ searches
Azerbaijan
20K+ searches
Basant Panchami 2024
20K+ searches
Champions League
20K+ searches
Devdutt Padikkal
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot