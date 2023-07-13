Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kyiv, Jul 13 (AP) Russian forces unleashed a barrage of self-exploding Iranian-made Shahed drones early Thursday morning, according to the Kyiv City Administration.

Nearly ten drones were identified and shot down, the municipal authorities wrote on Telegram.

Explosions were heard in different parts of the city, and debris from intercepted drones fell on five districts of the Ukrainian capital. Some buildings were damaged, and two people hospitalised with shrapnel wounds. (AP)

