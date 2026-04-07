Tehran [Iran], April 7 (ANI): A bridge on a key rail link in central Iran was targeted by an Israeli strike on Tuesday, according to Al Jazeera, citing Iran's Mehr News Agency. The attack struck the Yahya Abad railway bridge located in the city of Kashan, marking a further expansion of hostilities in the region.

The consequences of the strike were confirmed by local authorities in Isfahan province. Reports indicated that the Deputy Governor of Isfahan stated that the "strike killed two people", as emergency teams were deployed to the site of the wreckage.

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This kinetic action followed a specific advisory issued by the Israeli defence forces earlier in the day. The Israeli military had released a warning directed at Iranian citizens, advising them "against using trains for their 'safety' until 9 pm local time (17:30 GMT)".

The targeted disruption of the transport network comes amidst broader, heightened regional tensions that have now extended to the energy sector. In a simultaneous development, Iran's key oil export terminal on Kharg Island also came under attack on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media outlet Mehr News, representing a significant escalation of the month-long confrontation between the United States and Iran.

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The small island in the Persian Gulf serves as Tehran's most vital oil facility. Several strikes reportedly hit the site, which lies at the heart of the ongoing military standoff that has already sent shockwaves through global energy markets.

Kharg Island handles nearly 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports. Much of the Iranian mainland coastline is too shallow for large tankers, which makes the island essential for the country's energy trade.

The strategic location of the island, opposite US military bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, leaves it exposed in any heightened conflict. The latest strikes follow Iran's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil transit routes, which has added to the turbulence in energy prices.

US President Donald Trump had earlier signalled the possibility of action against the facility. In comments to the Financial Times, he said, "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options."

Such a move is viewed as a way to squeeze Iran's oil revenue and reduce its influence over the Strait of Hormuz. The island's role in export operations means any disruption there directly affects Tehran's ability to sustain its position in the wider confrontation.

This military action coincides with a final ultimatum from Washington. President Trump has set an "8:00 PM deadline" (Washington time, Tuesday night) for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges.

Further intensifying the rhetoric, Trump stated on Monday that the goal would be to leave these facilities "burning, exploding, and never to be used again" within a four-hour window. During a White House press briefing, he added, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

The President reinforced this ultimatum by demanding Iran make a deal before Tuesday, 8:00 PM ET, cautioning that there will be "no bridges, no power plants" after that time.

Trump emphasised that this is a "critical period" and noted that Washington has provided Tehran with the necessary time to reach an agreement to end the war.

"This is a critical period... They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o'clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone ages," Trump said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)