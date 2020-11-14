Abu Dhabi, November 14: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on Saturday extended his greetings to India on the occasion of Diwali.

"On the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, we congratulate all those who celebrate around the world, and wish them continued prosperity and progress," said the Crown Prince on Twitter.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's Tweet

On the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, we congratulate all those who celebrate around the world, and wish them continued prosperity and progress. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy," he tweeted.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated on November 14 this year, which is also the occasion of Children's Day.

