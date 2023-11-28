Dubai [UAE], November 28 (ANI): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi attended the India Global Forum Middle East and Africa 2023 in Dubai and elaborated on the state's achievements and business opportunities aiming to attract investments ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

During the event, he said that the investments coming in Gujarat will help the youths not just in the state but throughout the country.

Also Read | Chocolate Bar Cali-Gold ‘Laced With Drugs’ Being Sold as ‘Mystery Bar’ in UK’s Nottinghamshire, One Arrested After Over 10 People Fall Sick After Consuming.

"Vibrant Gujarat is a great platform for investors who want to get high ROI by investing in India. Through this initiative, we have not just empowered the youths but also other parts of the country, as it has helped generate employment opportunities for the youth," Sanghvi said at the forum.

The BJP leader also said that "Gujaratis have been working 100 plus hours a week", and this is the reason they have reached where they are today.

Also Read | US Shocker: 2-Year-Old Boy Undergoes Multiple Surgeries After Allegedly Being Thrashed by Drunk Babysitter in Colorado.

Speaking to ANI, Sanghvi said, "I have come along with a special delegation of the Gujarat government to attend the India Global Forum. In the next three to four days, we will hold one-to-one meetings with many investors from UAE and especially African countries".

"We will be talking about our new policies, and how will it help the companies in setting up their businesses and provide them better opportunities here. Also, we are giving invitations for the Vibrant Gujarat 2024," he added.

The Gujarat Home Minister also attended a panel discussion, where he talked about Gujarat's performance on "policy-driven governance, FDI magnet, how Gujarat emerged as an economic powerhouse, Gujarat's smart work ethic, Gujarat as a global investment hub, Gujarat as a strategic export hub and, the innovative development initiatives of Gujarat".

"It was truly gratifying to discuss and elaborate on Gujarat's achievements, future prospects, and its dedicated focus on business opportunities and development During India Global forum UAE 2023," Sanghvi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi also attended the event and spoke about the benefits and concerns of Artificial Intelligence.

"Every government and department needs to take a positive approach to AI. The everyday data of 150 crore people; health-related data, education-related data and how to solve their problems," Oberoi told ANI.

He added, "The current structure can't reach up to the last mile. AI can help with that. The ministries can use the data of AI...Many processes can be fastened using this technology...technology is the future. We have seen huge development, but at the same time, there are dangers pertaining to deep fakes and AI-generated offensive weapon systems...So, we need to regulate that as well".

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is in Japan with a delegation aiming to expand the industrial-economic partnership between Gujarat and Japan at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is scheduled from January 10 to January 12, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)