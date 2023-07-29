Dubai [UAE], July 29 (ANI/WAM): Represented by the National Olympic Committee, the UAE is participating in the competitions of the ninth edition of the Francophone Games, which is being held in the city of Kinshasa, the capital of the Congo, with the participation of 3,000 athletes from 66 countries during the period (July 28 to August 6).

The UAE competes in three sports: Judo, Table Tennis, and Athletics totalling 9 athletes in the three Games.

The National Olympic Committee's delegation participating in the event is headed by Azza bint Sulaiman Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the Olympic Committee.

Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Director of the Technical and Sports Affairs Department was designated as the director of the delegation.The delegation includes five athletes to participate in athletics: Ali Al-Badwawi, Salem Al-Balushi, Sultan Abdullah, Mahra Salem, and Fatima Al-Balushi. Three athletes, Khaled Reda, Mansour Juma, and Saeed Al-Naqbi are competing in judo competitions; while one athlete namely Muhammad Mahmoud is participating in table tennis.

Azza bint Sulaiman stressed the importance of making new great achievements for the United Arab Emirates in sports events through the participation of the National Olympic Committee in all competitions and raising the UAE flag high through participation in such games with world countries of various cultures and languages.

Every 4 years, the Francophone Games brings together nearly 3,000 participants including athletes and artists, and athletes in cultural and sports competitions for games.

The events are not limited to sports only. The tournament further includes seven cultural competitions such as singing, dancing, sculpturing, drawing, photography, stories and literature. (ANI/WAM)

