World News | UAE Pavilion at Venice Biennale Opens Its Doors to Visitors

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The National Pavilion UAE at the Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition opened its doors today to visitors to explore the artistic worlds of Abdullah Al Saadi in an enchanting exhibition that unfolds like a story containing many chapters entitled "Abdullah Al Saadi: Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia," under the patronage of the artistic curator Tarek Abou El Fetouh.

Agency News ANI| Apr 20, 2024 09:58 PM IST
World News | UAE Pavilion at Venice Biennale Opens Its Doors to Visitors
UAE Pavilion at Venice Biennale opens its doors to visitors (Photo/WAM)

Venice [Italy], April 20 (ANI/WAM): The National Pavilion UAE at the Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition opened its doors today to visitors to explore the artistic worlds of Abdullah Al Saadi in an enchanting exhibition that unfolds like a story containing many chapters entitled "Abdullah Al Saadi: Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia," under the patronage of the artistic curator Tarek Abou El Fetouh.

The Venice Biennale International Art Exhibition witnesses wide international participation, including 87 national participants from around the world, and its events continue until November 24, 2024.

The National Pavilion of the United Arab Emirates showcases the extension of Emirati art roots to the depths of Arab history through the artistic practices of Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi within his journeys in nature. The exhibition presents eight works by Al Saadi produced during his journeys in nature, containing hundreds of artistic pieces.

Tarek Abou El Fetouh said, "We expect the exhibition titled Abdullah Al Saadi: Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia will attract attention and inspire visitors to contemplate the sources of inspiration for Arabs to use language in an innovative and engaging manner, as well as to evoke the practices of poetry writing from the depths of authentic Arab history."(ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    The National Pavilion of the United Arab Emirates showcases the extension of Emirati art roots to the depths of Arab history through the artistic practices of Emirati artist Abdullah Al Saadi within his journeys in nature. The exhibition presents eight works by Al Saadi produced during his journeys in nature, containing hundreds of artistic pieces.

    Tarek Abou El Fetouh said, "We expect the exhibition titled Abdullah Al Saadi: Sites of Memory, Sites of Amnesia will attract attention and inspire visitors to contemplate the sources of inspiration for Arabs to use language in an innovative and engaging manner, as well as to evoke the practices of poetry writing from the depths of authentic Arab history."(ANI/WAM)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

