Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chad's interim president, Mahamat Idriss Deby, have witnessed the exchange of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding between the UAE and Chad in various fields aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation.

The agreements and MoUs - which were signed at Al Shati Palace - included the following:

Also Read | World Population Forecast For 2100: India to Remain Most Populous Country in World by the End of 21st Century, Here's How Much Country's Population Would Be in Year 2100.

A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of military cooperation signed by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, on behalf of the UAE, and Lieutenant General Daoud Yahya, Minister of Defence, on behalf of Chad.

A Loan Agreement between the Republic of Chad and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, on behalf of the UAE, and Moussa Batraki, Chad's Minister of Economy, Development Planning and International Cooperation.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy in Pakistan: Cyclonic Storm To Hit Sindh's Keti Bandar Today; 66,000 People Evacuated to Safer Places.

A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of energy signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, on behalf of the UAE, and Djerassem le Bemadjiel, Chad's Minister of Petroleum and Energy.

A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of mining signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, on behalf of the UAE, and Abdelkerim Mahamat Abdelkerim, Minister of Mines and Geology, on behalf of Chad.

The ceremony of exchanging MoUs and agreements was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)