London, Mar 4 (PTI) Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday formally launched the Ukraine family scheme visas, announced earlier by the government, to allow British citizens and those settled in the UK to bring over their Ukrainian relatives impacted by the conflict with Russia.

The Indian-origin minister travelled to Medyka in eastern Poland on the border with Ukraine to witness the situation on the ground and extend the visas to those fleeing the war zone into neighbouring countries.

The family scheme visas will be offered free of charge to Ukrainian family members of UK-based nationals and those with permanent residency.

"The British government will do everything it can to support the Ukrainian people at this critical moment as they fight for freedom,” said Patel, ahead of her visit to Poland.

"I have developed the Ukraine family scheme following discussions with the Ukrainian government and neighbouring countries and I am proud to have launched it within a matter of days, enabling Ukrainians with family in the United Kingdom to be welcomed safely, quickly and free of charge,” she said.

"The United Kingdom stands to shoulder with Ukrainians, providing humanitarian practical support," she added.

The visa, which was initially intended for immediate family, has been expanded to include parents, grandparents and siblings.

A separate sponsorship scheme will also allow individuals and organisations to bring Ukrainians to the UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK could take in 200,000 or more Ukrainians under these initiatives.

The Opposition Labour Party has called for further emergency protection visas for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian attacks as a “simple and safe route to sanctuary right now”.

The United Nations (UN) estimates that more than a million people have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack last week.

"Many relatives of UK residents still do not qualify under the family visa, the community sponsorship programme will take time to set up, and there is still no provision for people in Britain to help Ukrainian friends," the Labour Party said.

On Thursday, the Liberal Democrats suggested the government should seize properties owned by oligarchs close to President Putin and use them to house Ukrainian refugees.

When asked about the proposal on LBC Radio on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab replied: "Yes, absolutely. We are looking at everything in the round, it is a team effort across government."

Meanwhile, the UK government announced another set of full asset freeze and travel ban on two of Russia's leading oligarchs with “significant” UK interests and close links to the Kremlin.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said on Thursday night that oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov – worth a combined USD 19 billion – have been sanctioned with immediate effect.

"Our message to Putin and his allies has been clear from day one – invading Ukraine would have serious and crippling economic consequences,” said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"Sanctioning Usmanov and Shuvalov sends a clear message that we will hit oligarchs and individuals closely associated with the Putin regime and his barbarous war. We won't stop here. Our aim is to cripple the Russian economy and starve Putin's war machine," she said.

The minister also plans to establish a so-called “Oligarch Taskforce” of ministers and officials from across UK government departments as an expert group to coordinate sanctions, helping build cases against the list of oligarchs it has identified as targets.

As part of the latest targets, Usmanov has had interests in English football clubs Arsenal and Everton. He owns Beechwood House in north London's Highgate area, worth an estimated GBP 48 million, and the 16th century Sutton Place estate in Surrey.

Shuvalov's assets in the UK include two luxury apartments in central London worth an estimated GBP 11 million. He is said to be a “core part” of Putin's inner circle, and headed up Russia's bid for the 2018 Football World Cup.

