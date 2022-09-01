London, Sep 1 (PTI) The UK government on Thursday said it is providing urgent life-saving support to Pakistan following devastating floods that have left a third of the country underwater.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the UK's humanitarian support totalling GBP 15 million will help provide shelter and essential supplies to people across the country. The flooding is reported to have affected more than 33 million people, with 1,100 lives lost.

Also Read | Libya Shocker: 15 Unidentified Bodies Found in Mass Graves 450 km East of Tripoli, Watch Video.

“The UK stands with Pakistan, as tens of millions of people face devastating floods, which have left a third of the country – an area roughly the size of the UK – underwater,” said UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

“As a major humanitarian donor, we will do all we can to get life-saving aid to the most vulnerable, including through this GBP 15 million package of support," she said.

Also Read | Israel Bombs Aleppo International Airport in Syria, Watch Video.

The latest funding announced by the Foreign Secretary comes after the UK provided GBP 1.5 million towards the disaster last weekend. The government of Pakistan and the United Nations launched a joint appeal on Tuesday for USD 160 million to help the long-term recovery. Early estimates of the damage suggest that it will have a USD 10 billion impact.

“We are seeing first-hand the tragic effects of climate change and the impact it is having on millions of people across the country. The UK is working around the clock with the Pakistan authorities to determine what support is required in the short-term and longer-term,” said Lord Tariq Ahmad, UK's Minister of State for South and Central Asia.

“We are also working at pace with international organisations working directly on the ground to help victims of the disaster. These include the United Nations and World Bank. We will continue to work hand in hand with the international community to garner the best possible global support package for Pakistan to recover,” said Ahmad, of Pakistani heritage.

Following the launch of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Pakistan Floods Appeal on Thursday, the UK government said it will match pound for pound the first GBP 5 million of public donations, as part of the total GBP 15 million pledge.

The rest of the UK funding of GBP 10 million announced this week will go to international aid agencies on the ground to help them respond to people's immediate needs, including through providing water, sanitation, shelter, protecting women and girls. It will also support families to repair their homes and maintain their livelihoods.

According to Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency, the flooding has damaged 950,000 houses and destroyed 287,000, with 500,000 people now living in relief camps. The disaster has also destroyed 3,000km of roads and damaged 7,566 schools. In total, 745 health centres have been damaged or destroyed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)