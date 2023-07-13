Vilnius [Lithuania], July 13 (ANI): Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday held a meeting with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, and discussed all the topics, including long-term support, weapons, and politics on the sidelines of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in Lithuania's Vilnius. He called his meeting with Biden "very good and powerful."

After their discussion, Zelenskyy in a tweet said that the meeting lasted "twice as long as planned" and "was as meaningful as it needed to be."

Zelenskyy tweeted, "A very good, powerful meeting with Mr. President Biden @POTUS. The meeting was at least twice as long as planned, and it was as meaningful as it needed to be. If the protocol had not stopped the meeting, we would have talked even longer. All the topics. Long-term support. Weapons. Politics. @NATO. We clearly see how to end this war with our common victory."

In another tweet, Zelenskyy stated that he and Biden discussed the situation on the frontline, Ukraine's capabilities, further long-term defence cooperation and internal Russian processes. He noted that the US has stood alongside Ukraine throughout its defence against aggression.

He tweeted, "A meaningful, powerful meeting with President of the United States Joseph Biden in Vilnius. We discussed in detail the situation on the frontline, our capabilities, further long-term defense cooperation, and internal Russian processes given the recent events. The United States has stood side by side with Ukraine throughout our defense against aggression. We appreciate it tremendously. Thank you personally to @POTUS, the Congress and the American people for the vitally important assistance - military, financial, political - provided to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion."

In his address at the end of the two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed Washington's support for Ukraine. Biden said US commitment to Ukraine "will not weaken" and they will continue to stand for "liberty and freedom."

"We will not waiver. I mean that. Our commitment to Ukraine will not weaken. We will stand for liberty and freedom today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes," Biden said on Wednesday, CNN reported.

"The United States has built a coalition of more than 50 nations to make sure Ukraine defends itself, both now and is able to do it in the future as well," he added.

Biden noted that Ukraine remains free and independent despite nearly a year and a half of war, CNN reported. He stressed that everyone wants the war to end on just terms which withholds the basic principles of the United Nations Charter.

As per the CNN report, US President said NATO has remained unified throughout the war in Ukraine while Russian President Vladimir Putin believed that the alliance would break. (ANI)

