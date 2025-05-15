New York [US], May 15 (ANI): United Nations Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov of the Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Assistant Secretary-General Natalia Gherman of the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) met with a Government of India delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed efforts to counter the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, in line with the 2022 Delhi Declaration adopted by the Counter-Terrorism Committee under the Chairmanship of India, UN spokesperson said in response to ANI on the visit of the Indian Technical Team at UN in New York.

Also Read | Donald Trump Secures USD 1.2 Trillion US-Qatar Deal Spanning Aviation, Energy and Technology.

This includes developing non-binding guiding principles--prepared with CTED's support--on threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems and the use of emerging financial technologies for terrorist activities.

Voronkov and Gherman offered condolences for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Indian Army Killed 2 Turkish Military Operatives During Operation Sindoor, Says Sources.

The discussions with the Indian delegation focused on ongoing collaboration with CTED and UNOCT within their respective mandates, especially in support of implementing key Security Council counter-terrorism resolutions and the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

Key areas of cooperation include UNOCT-led technical capacity-building initiatives supported by India, like cybersecurity, countering terrorist travel, supporting victims of terrorism, and countering the financing of terrorism.

As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured in the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the cessation of hostilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)