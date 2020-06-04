World News | UN Office Denounces Human Rights Violations in Philippines

World. (File Image)

Geneva, Jun 4 (AP) The U.N. human rights office called on the Philippine government in a new report Thursday to end all violence targeting suspected drug offenders and to disband private and state-backed paramilitary groups.

The U.N. rights office chronicled long-standing concerns about state-backed and vigilante violence in the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte, who has particularly drawn domestic and international condemnation for a deadly crackdown on drug offenders and users.

“A heavy-handed focus on countering national security threats and illegal drugs has resulted in serious human rights violations in the Philippines, including killings and arbitrary detentions, as well as the vilification of dissent,” a summary of the report said.

It said many of the human rights concerns “have become more acute in recent years.” The report, requested by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, is based on nearly 900 submissions as well as government input, court and police records, and interviews with victims and witnesses.

It noted that official figures have documented more than 8,663 people have been killed since the government's campaign against illegal drugs began four years ago, “with some estimates putting the real toll at more than triple that number.”

The Philippine National Police placed the death toll of what officials call the “drug war” at more than 5,600.

The report also noted killings of and threats against human rights defenders in a country known for a vibrant civil society, and pointed to prosecutions of journalists.

“Unfortunately, the report has documented deep-seated impunity for serious human rights violations, and victims have been deprived of justice for the killings of their loved ones,” said U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

“People who use or sell drugs do not lose their human rights,” she said.

There was no immediate comment from Duterte or the police. But they have stated in the past that there is no state policy condoning extrajudicial killings in the crackdown. The tough-talking president, however, has repeatedly threatened drug traffickers with death and produced a list of suspects, including local politicians, some of whom were later killed in still-unsolved attacks.

Duterte has also threatened independent investigators looking into the killings and barred them from entering the Philippines. (AP)

