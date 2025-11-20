Belem [Brazil], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a meeting with Lars Aagaard Møller, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark and Wopke Hoekstra, EU Commissioner for Climate Action. The leaders discussed aspects revolving India-EU climate partnership and agenda items of the ongoing COP 30 UN climate conference.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said, "Had an engaging discussion with Mr Lars Aagaard Møller, Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities of Denmark, EU and Mr. Wopke Hoekstra, EU Commissioner for Climate Action, on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem. Our deliberations focused on crucial agenda items in the ongoing COP, and also important aspects related to the India-EU climate partnerships."

The meeting between the leaders comes on the heels of the 8th India-Denmark Foreign Office Consultations which took place in New Delhi that saw Ambassador Sibi George and State Secretary for Foreign Policy Lotte Machon take stock of the ongoing bilateral cooperation under the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and the Joint Action Plan for the term 2021-26.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides reaffirmed the commitment to widen the scope of collaboration further in the areas of political engagement, trade and investment, renewable energy, sustainability, clean technologies, circular economy, shipping, water, agriculture and animal husbandry, food processing, research & development and mobility.

Diplomatic relations between India and Denmark, established in September 1949, are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and shared desire for regional, as well as international peace and stability.

The Ministry of External Affairs had highlighted in a previous statement how the bilateral relations were elevated to the level of "Green Strategic Partnership" during the Virtual Summit held in September 2020 between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. The current development of renewed India-Denmark relations has been guided by the "Green Strategic Partnership". (ANI)

