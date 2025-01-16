New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Thursday met with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to discuss ways to enhance India-Singapore relations.

In a post on X, Goyal expressed his gratitude for the meeting and stated, "Honoured to meet the President of Singapore, H.E. @Tharman_S. We had an engaging discussion on enhancing India-Singapore relations across diverse sectors to enable mutual prosperity for our nations."

Earlier in the day, Singapore's President also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and discussed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between both nations highlighting sectors such as fintech and digital technologies.

Singapore's Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, Chee Hong Tat, was also present during the meeting.

Sharing the pictures of the meet, the Ministry of Finance wrote, "Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met Singapore President Mr. @Tharman_S, in New Delhi, today. Mr Chee Hong Tat, Singapore's Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, was also present during the meeting."

"The two leaders discussed #ComprehensiveStrategicPartnership between the two countries highlighting sectors such as #fintech, #digital technologies, #semiconductor ecosystem and #skill development," the post added.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Both sides expressed confidence in expanding trade and investment relations over the coming decades.

Singapore's President Shanmugaratnam also met with BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda under the 'Know BJP' initiative.

Earlier, the President of Singapore who is on a visit to India was accorded a ceremonial welcomed at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Shanmugaratnam inspected a guard of honour after which he met with various delegates.

Speaking on the occasion he said that since Singapore's independence in 1965, the relations between both countries has grown by bounds.

Shanmugaratnam said that both the countries are now on a new trajectory with the upgrade of our relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, which was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last visit to Singapore in September last year.

Singapore President and his wife also laid a wreath at Rajghat. Shanmugaratnam's state visit commemorated the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations between India and Singapore.

Notably, the President is on a state visit to India from January 14-18. (ANI)

