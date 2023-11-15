Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Provo (Utah), Nov 15 (AP) Two people were killed, and a third sustained injuries when a small plane crashed in the mountains south of Salt Lake City.

The two apparently died on impact and the third was walking around when rescuers arrived in the area east of Provo around midday Tuesday, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said at a news conference.

The plane went down for unknown reasons in a rugged, treed area partly covered in light snow. Rescuers in a helicopter hauled the injured person out on a litter and flew them to a hospital, Cannon said.

“The fact that they're walking around is at least an initial good sign,” Cannon said. “That person was still moving and talking.”

Where the plane had taken off and was headed wasn't immediately known. The type of plane and victims' identities weren't released.

The crash wasn't listed yet on a Federal Aviation Administration website of recent US aviation incidents.

Provo is a city of about 1,00,000 people 70 km south of Salt Lake City. (AP)

