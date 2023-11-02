Authorities have rescued the pilot of a small plane which crashed in the swamps of Florida's Everglades in Southwest Broward County, US. The pilot of Cessna 172 was the lone person onboard the aircraft that went down at 4 am on Tuesday, October 31. According to reports, the pilot sat nine long hours overnight on the wing of his aircraft after the crash. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched a helicopter to lift the stranded pilot from the swamp and transferred him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. As reported by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the man had sustained a leg injury and couldn't move. US F-35 Stealth Fighter Jet Worth USD 80 Million Missing After Air Mishap Over South Carolina Lakes, Military Urges Public to Help Find Aircraft.

Authorities Airlift Stranded Pilot:

Pilot spends nine hours sitting on the wing of his Cessna 172 in Florida's Everglades after crashing into the National Park on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/iJMs0Ss2Fh — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 2, 2023

The Pilot Had Wounded His Leg, Said BSO Fire Chief:

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue sent a helicopter to hoist the stranded pilot from the water and took him to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the man suffered a leg injury. — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) November 2, 2023

