New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): US envoy Ken Juster has expressed his grief over the plane crash incident which took place in Kozhikode of Kerala on Friday evening.

"On behalf of the US Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers," tweeted the US Envoy.

Also Read | Air India Express Plane Crash | Death Toll Rises to 16: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 7, 2020.

Tahir Qadiry, Afghan Charge d'Affaires to India, also paid condolences "to the dear ones" of the deceased of the Air India Express plane tragedy in Kozhikode.

"Shocked and pained to learn about the Air India tragic plane accident in Kozhikode, Kerala. On behalf of the Afghan Mission in India, I express my deepest condolences to the dear ones of the victims. Wishing the wounded a speedy recovery and may the souls of the demised RIP!," he tweeted.

Also Read | India Makes Veiled Attack on Pakistan at UNSC Over Cross Border Terrorism, Raises Issue of Dawood Ibrahim.

At least 17 passengers died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the Air India Express.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7:41 pm on Friday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)