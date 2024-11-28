Agartala [Tripura], November 28 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, participated in a plantation drive at the Agartala Airport on Wednesday, where he planted a sapling. He appreciated the sentiment behind the initiative and also urged people to visit Tripura.

Speaking to ANI, an official from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said that AAI is actively involved in greenery initiatives. As part of its 80th anniversary celebrations, the authority decided to plant 80,000 saplings across India.

He noted that at the Agartala airport alone, 1500 saplings were planted.

"At AAI we take steps to work on the goal of zero emission", the official said.

He noted that the participation of the US Ambassador reflects that we are all working towards a greener planet and reducing emissions.

Ambassador Eric Garcetti thanked the officials for their hospitality upon his arrival at the Agartala Airport.

After the sapling plantation, Ambassador Eric Garcetti said, "There is no more powerful thing we can do than to plant something. A seed for the future. These trees, we will see grow in this beautiful airport in this incredible state of Tripura".

He said, "We love doing work here to create a better economic tomorrow. Better environmental tomorrow, A better peaceful tomorrow. And we see these trees as a symbol of a healthier not only friendship but a healthier world for our entire lives to come".

During his visit to Tripura, the Ambassador noted that he met women entrepreneurs working in various fields such as agriculture, food, fashion and fabrics. He greatly appreciated the visit to Tripura and said that the state captured their hearts.

"I would invite every American to come to Tripura to see the beauty of this place. We went yesterday to the palace and saw the National Museum and you can find every culture, religion, and tradition here. But you can also see the incredible beauty that isn't just a few years old, not just a century old. But we are looking at art. From 1000 years ago, the carvings of goddesses, we could see the cultures that have come here.".

The Ambassador remarked, "If you want to see nature, come to Tripura. If you want to see culture come to Tripura. I hope that we were able to expand our friendship to the furthest corners of India. If you don't come to Tripura, you don't know India. India doesn't just exist in the great cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. It exists right here in Agartala. It exists in the countryside and our hopes and dreams are shared with every Indian here across Tripura". (ANI)

