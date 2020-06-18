Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | US Condoles Deaths of Indian Soldiers at India-China Border Face-off, Says Monitoring Situation

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 05:30 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | US Condoles Deaths of Indian Soldiers at India-China Border Face-off, Says Monitoring Situation
World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [USA], June 18 (ANI): The White House on Wednesday (local time) said that it is aware of the developments on the India- China border and expressed its condolences over the death of Indian soldiers in the face-off between troops of both the countries at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15 night.

"We are aware and we're monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control and Eastern Ladakh. We have seen the Indian Army statement that 20 Indian soldiers died as a result of the confrontation. We send our deepest condolences on that," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

However, the White House denied any plans of mediation offered by the Trump administration to defuse tension between India and China.

"No formal plans on that," said McEnany when asked whether US President Donald Trump will mediate between the two countries.

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including a Colonel rank officer, were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area on Monday evening.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI.

The violent face-off between two Asian giants India and China drew wide international attention with the United States, which is at loggerheads with China, saying that it was closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

On Wednesday India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Li and said that China took "pre-meditated and planned action" that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. However, the two leaders agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of June 6 sincerely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Chinese Unit Galwan Valley India Jaishankar rank officer Washington D.C.
You might also like
India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
World

India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation
Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Get Football Score As Per IST
Football

Napoli vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 Final Free Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Get Football Score As Per IST
Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
News

Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs
Mortal Remains of Col B Santosh Babu, Who Attained Martyrdom During Violent Clashes With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Flown to Hyderabad
News

Mortal Remains of Col B Santosh Babu, Who Attained Martyrdom During Violent Clashes With Chinese Troops in Galwan Valley, Flown to Hyderabad
Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
Cricket

Virender Sehwag Salutes Martyr Kundan Kumar’s Father For Pledging To Send His Grandsons to Indian Army
India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
News

India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: 4 Indian Army Soldiers, Who Received Critical Injuries During Violent Clashes in Galwan Valley, Are Now Stable
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
News

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Announces Ex-Gratia, Government Job to Kin of 4 Galwan Valley Martyrs From The State
Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
News

Rahul Gandhi Slams Rajnath Singh For Not Naming China in Tweet while Paying Tributes to Martyred Indian Army Soldiers, Asks Him 5 Questions
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement